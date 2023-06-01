Preparations to salvage the historic paddlewheeler, Pride of the Murray from the depths of the Thomson River at Longreach, are getting closer.
The newest tourist attraction, which had been transported over 2300km from Echuca in June 2022, sank at its moorings early on the morning of March 6 this year, awaiting the start of the tourist season in April.
According to Outback Pioneers this week, detailed hydrographic surveys have been completed, along with expert analysis and digital mapping.
Weighing more than 100 tonnes and submerged in nine metres of water, the operation to salvage the heritage boat will take ingenuity and careful precision, they say.
Once more is known, the organisation said they'd be updating the public.
