After years of drought, Gilberton Station's owners decision to diversify its cattle operations towards tourism has made it one of the leading station stays in Queensland.
Hidden in the valley of the North Queensland goldfields, Gilberton Outback Retreat provides tourists with a luxurious cattle station experience overlooking the Gilbert River.
Located 212 kilometres north of Hughenden, Gilberton Station in the goldfield, a seventh generation working cattle station, owned by Rob and Lyn French.
"It is hard to put 154 years of history into words, " Ms French said.
"Our family came here in 1869 as teamsters into the goldfield of Gilberton.
"The Martell family quickly saw an opening and started a butcher shop and took-up land around the town.
"At first they called it Elmgrove but 12 months later named it Gilberton Station. The family continued to breed cattle and also run road trains of the day."
Over the years Gilbeton's herd changed starting with Herefords, then introducing Brahmans in the 1970s.
"We now have a good Brahman herd that is sought after by fatteners on Atherton Tablelands," Ms French said.
While juggling everyday workings of a cattle station, the French family diversified the property to tourism, establishing the Outback Retreat after years of drought.
"After years of drought and shit cattle prices it was decided in 2014 to diversify," Ms French said.
"The driver behind it all (Lyn) had to have something different. Despite having negative advice by the tourism industry, we went ahead with building a five star luxury retreat.
"It became an instant overnight success."
The Outback Retreat took two years to build and was built from mostly natural resources, that being rocks, timber and historical family objects.
"Originally we planned to build three cabins but Rob stressed about the logistics of cost and staff so we decided we would do one cabin and see how it went," Ms French said.
"We quickly decided to keep it at one cabin as guests loved the personal touch we were able to achieve. Our motto 'come as a guest leave as a friend' was defined.
"Also trying to get staff in the bush was, say no more, a nightmare, so having just one couple we could achieve what we set out to do and that is creating a private unique outback getaway were our guests can live and breathe life on a cattle station.
As for what to experience during the Outback Retreat, Ms French hoped it provided an understanding of the paddock to plate concept while also taking in the Outback surroundings.
"We offer whatever our guests want to see, station life, feeding cattle on lick runs, nature walks, seeing Aboriginal rock art and our family connection and stories living on country with Jana people the tribal people from Gilberton.
"Guests can go look for gold or relax and take in the tranquillity of the peace and quiet. Our guests can do as much or as little as they wish and we go on tour whenever our guests want rather than setting a time table.
"A quote from the Royal family's stay: 'We have travelled the world and stayed at the finest, to be included as family and experience a working cattle station with people who love what they do was exceptional. It is the most unique setting in outback Australia that gives you an experience of a lifetime. Exclusive, Unique, and Exquisite."
The Gilberton Outback Retreat has become such a success it has up to an 18 month wait list.
"We are lucky to always have a waiting list. As a number one must do, we are booking out 12 - 18 months in advance," Ms French said.
"It has been overwhelming. If there was a wrong way to start a new business, that is us. We built it then worked out how to bring guests in, no business plan, just a vision and we made it happen.
"It has been a roaring success and our marketing all started just by word of mouth. We've had the privilege of hosting Royals, Prime Ministers, celebrities and many more. They are just normal people like you and me and we don't change no matter who they are. We are true-blue Outback Aussie family and guests love that.
"My advice to others who thinking of doing something unique, trust your instinct, don't listen to negative people, knock doors down if you get told no because nothing is impossible if you have the passion.
"Whatever you do, be different, if you're different you will stand out, Gilberton Outback Retreat is a stand-out number one must do in Outback Australia."
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
