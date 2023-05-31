North Queensland Register
Home/Newsletter Feed

Gilberton Outback Retreat offers luxury cattle station stays

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
Updated June 1 2023 - 7:01am, first published 6:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gilberton Station owners Rob and Lyn French built the Outback Retreat in 2004 to diversify after years of drought. Photo supplied.
Gilberton Station owners Rob and Lyn French built the Outback Retreat in 2004 to diversify after years of drought. Photo supplied.

After years of drought, Gilberton Station's owners decision to diversify its cattle operations towards tourism has made it one of the leading station stays in Queensland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Campbell

Samantha Campbell

Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.