North Queensland Register

Lizard Island's huge contribution to reef science

By Tracey Ferrier
May 29 2023 - 2:00pm
For 33 years, Lizard Island Research Station has been looked after by Anne Hoggett and Lyle Vail. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)
Half a century ago, when Frank Talbot was hunting for cash to build a research station on the Great Barrier Reef, the accepted school of thought was that tropical reefs were incredibly stable.

