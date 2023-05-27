It's less than a year until Beef 2024 gets underway in Rockhampton.
That's 346 days to be exact.
At the official launch of the renowned event in Brisbane last Wednesday it was clear that this Beef Australia will be bigger, much bigger than what we've come to know.
Stepping up to the microphone after Agriculture Minister Mark Furner and Transport Minister Stirling Hinchliffe was not intimidating for Beef Australia chairman Bryce Camm who delivered one of the most captivating speeches I've ever heard.
He asked the crowd of 150 industry 'bigwigs' to imagine themselves alongside international guests, securing deals for new technology and enjoying the entertainment from a big name that was too secret to reveal, just yet.
The event has received the biggest financial support ever from state and federal governments and estimates have a record 120,000 attendees coming to the 'beef capital' in 2024.
So how do you accommodate that many people in one rural centre?
It was a hot topic for discussions between the guests gathered at the Breakfast Creek Hotel.
Someone suggested a cruise ship. Dock it at Yeppoon and transport guests into the grounds.
Or is it time for a date change, another mentioned?
By moving the event to a school holiday period, like June, boarding schools would be available for housing options.
Similar strategies worked for the Gold Coast during the Commonwealth Games.
Or would the millions of dollars the governments inject into the event over three years be better spent building new permanent infrastructure?
Beef Australia and Airbnb are encouraging Rocky locals to list their homes as short-term accommodation.
It's had some success already, with listings for Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast rising from 16 to 96.
However, not everyone agrees with this solution either.
One disgruntled reader messaged an ACM journalist arguing that short term rentals were the reason workers, particularly those employed at processing plants, had been squeezed out of town, because they were unable to find long term housing.
Two things are for certain; bigger will continue to be the only barometer for success when it comes to this event and Rockhampton is Beef Australia.
Suggesting a location move away from there would cause a riot in central Queensland and probably all of Queensland for that matter.
But if you ask any cattleman what's their highlight of Beef Australia I can't imagine it's the jam-packed crowds or record breaking number of stall holders.
They'll probably tell you about the new supply of poly pipe yard sticks they walked away with or the late night chats they had with their mates around the bar.
Maybe they invested in some new technology or learnt something about farming in a foreign country when they got talking with an international guest ring side.
As Beef Australia continues to grow at an exponential rate, seeking the status of the industry's must-attend event, I just hope that we don't forget what truly makes it unmissable - good food, great mates and grand champions.
I'd roll out a swag to make sure I experienced that.
- Talk of the Town is a weekly opinion piece written by ACM journalists. The thoughts expressed are their own.
