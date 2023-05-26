A mental health initiative started in one of the most remote places in Queensland is expanding on its journey to become a nation-wide event.
Conquer the Corrugations began nine years ago when Emma Jackson, Wolverton Station, Cape York, and her team of supporters wanted to raise awareness of and remove the stigma surrounding mental health. It followed the death of Mrs Jackson's nephew, Dillon Jackson, in 2014.
The walk takes participants on foot or horseback from the Coen Information Centre to the Archer River Roadhouse, totalling 42km over two days, and attracts between 200 and 250 people each October.
This year, a Conquer the Corrugations event is happening in Victoria, with Mrs Jackson and her colleague, Michelle Radlof, responding to a request from a group of Victorian volunteers keen to stage their own event not far from Melbourne.
Walkers will set off today from Winchelsea and conclude either a one day or two day walk.
Some 120 walkers had registered to participate, but more participants were expected.
On 2 and 3 September, the East Arnhem Land Conquer the Corrugations Mental Health Awareness Walk will take place, a 30km walk over two days from Scout's Camp.
Mrs Jackson has her sights firmly on seeing a Conquer the Corrugations event happen in every state in 2024, when it will celebrate its 10th anniversary.
She said the event was unique and inclusive.
"It is an event like no other," Mrs Jackson said.
"There is no other event that you can turn up to that is well supported, well catered and well provided. And its inclusive. It's not about physical health because we provide horses and in Victoria there is a bus."
The event raises awareness of mental health but not to be seen as a challenge.
"It's about teaching children and each other that mental health is just like your physical health you just can't see it," Mrs Jackson said. "We all have mental health - this is about removing the stigma of it being a challenge."
Mrs Jackson said the event had fostered relationships between business and organisations and prompted a shift in how some businesses approached the mental health topics with staff.
She said the events would not be possible without the support of various sponsoring businesses.
