Works will begin on Mackay's weather radar next month as the Bureau of Meteorology replace it with dual-polarised Doppler radar technology.
From 1 June 2023, the radar will be switched off for six months, to allow the new tower and radome to be installed.
The Bureau's chief customer officer Dr Peter Stone said the upgraded radar, located at Mount Bassett, Mackay Harbour, would provide the local community and industry with more reliable and up-to-date weather information.
"The new technology will make Mackay a more reliable weather radar and provide equivalent image quality to Queensland's new Greenvale and Richmond radars," Dr Stone said.
He explained that the radar needs to go offline for technicians to install the new Doppler radar.
"Once completed it will serve the community, emergency services and local industry with its real-time observation technology," Dr Stone said.
"The Bureau is undertaking significant work to improve Queensland radar infrastructure. This includes a replacement radar that will be installed at Mackay and the upgrade of the Cairns radar. We are working with our customers to minimise disruption and we appreciate the community's patience as we install the new radar."
Anyone seeking situational awareness of rain can use alternative sources including the Gladstone, Bowen and Emerald radars, which provide some overlapping coverage for the region.
The Bureau's MetEye service also provides publicly accessible images showing temperature, rain and wind information. The community can also access satellite images from the Himawari-8 satellite on the Bureau's website, showing cloud cover and lightning strikes.
The BoM said there would be no impact to the Bureau's forecasts and warnings, which were informed by observations from a range of assets including satellites, upper atmosphere monitoring and automatic weather stations.
"During the planned outage period, up-to-date forecasts and warnings will continue to be published on the Bureau's website and the BOM Weather app.
"These projects are part of the Bureau's ongoing work to enhance and improve the Australian radar and observation network. We are delivering eight new radars, plus upgrades to 46 radars, almost 700 automatic weather stations and 384 flood warning network assets across the country."
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
