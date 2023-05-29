North Queensland Register
Mackay community to benefit from major upgrade to weather radar

Samantha Campbell
Samantha Campbell
May 30 2023
Mackay's weather radar is getting an upgrade. Photo supplied by BoM.
Mackay's weather radar is getting an upgrade. Photo supplied by BoM.

Works will begin on Mackay's weather radar next month as the Bureau of Meteorology replace it with dual-polarised Doppler radar technology.

