AN iconic tribute to one of north Queensland's primary fruit crops has turned the big 2-1.
Bowen's Big Mango, located five kilometres south of the town, has notched up 21 years of not just being a landmark but providing plenty of photo opportunities to tourists.
In fact, Bowen Tourism and Business estimates 1.5 million people have had their photo taken at the huge fibreglass and steel structure.
The 10 metre icon weighs five-tonnes and was built in May 2002. It symbolises the Kensington Pride variety of mango, also known as the Bowen Special.
Bowen is the birthplace of the Kensington Pride in Australia, after being introduced from India in 1871.
The Big Mango was the brainchild of a local doctor at the time, Geoff Ingham, who got the project underway by establishing the Big Mango Trust to help fund and build it.
The Big Mango cost $90,000 to build - almost $60,000 over budget.
It continues to attract an estimated 80,000 people a year with more than half of those calling in to the Bowen Visitor Information Centre next door.
Bowen Tourism and Business manager, Leanne Abernethy, said the Big Mango was now an internationally-renowned symbol of the town and the region.
"We're a proud coastal town of many farming families who value the opportunity to share our pride with as many visitors as possible - and the Big Mango plays a huge role in attracting these visitors from all over the world," Ms Abernethy said.
"As a roadside tourist attraction, the Big Mango is an incredible asset to Bowen.
"We believe it's the world's largest mango structure and it's so great to see the entire community getting involved in celebrating this milestone.
"We've been running an online photo competition and we have other birthday activities planned to mark the milestone."
With a population of about 11,000, Bowen supplies 10 per cent of the entire Australian mango crop.
The mighty structure has not been without controversy either.
Some argued the Big Mango was built upside down because they thought it should display the way a mango sits in a tree - with the stem at the top.
However, growers maintained a mango is the right way up when it is packed for sale - with the stem at the bottom.
Bowen Tourism and Business chair, Jenn Honnery, said the Big Mango was named the Top Tourist Attraction in The Whitsundays Tourism Awards in 2022.
"At the Bowen Visitor Information Centre next door, we sell virtually every kind of mango product you can imagine - and the tourists love this," Ms Honnery said.
"From mango body trifle, figurines, daquiri mix and chutney, to brightly-coloured clothing featuring our mascot, Kenny, we offer fun and plenty of flavour.
"While mango season is brief, typically spanning October-January, we celebrate mangos all year round. We sell a delicious frozen mango sorbet, made from locally-grown fruit picked ripe in season.
"We're actually on-track to sell a record number of mango sorbets this year. We're averaging about 385 mango sorbet sales each week, which is just incredible especially for the local husband-and-wife couple who have been making the sorbet locally for more than 24 years.
"We actually have two big mangos in Bowen. The second was donated by Nando's in appreciation for the cooperation of our community.
"The Little Mango is six metres high and located on Santa Barbara Parade, in the middle of Bowen's beautiful foreshore precinct."
