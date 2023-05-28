North Queensland Register
Home/News

Bowen's Big Mango notches up 21 years... and millions of selfies

May 28 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Big Mango, located at Bowen, north Qld, is celebrating 21 years of existence today. Picture supplied
The Big Mango, located at Bowen, north Qld, is celebrating 21 years of existence today. Picture supplied

AN iconic tribute to one of north Queensland's primary fruit crops has turned the big 2-1.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.