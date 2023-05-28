North Queensland Register
New stallion record created at $65,000 at Nutrien Northern Performance sale at Charters Towers

Helen Walker
Helen Walker
Updated May 28 2023 - 6:33pm, first published 6:18pm
A top price of $65,000 was achieved for the seven year old stallion, Donnell Park Elgrando, offered by Camelock Rural, Augathella at the Nutrien Northern Horse sale at Charters Towers. Picture Kate Jones.
A top price of $65,000 was achieved for the seven year old stallion, Donnell Park Elgrando, offered by Camelock Rural, Augathella at the Nutrien Northern Horse sale at Charters Towers. Picture Kate Jones.

A top price record for a stallion was set at $65,000 at the Nutrien Northern Performance Horse sale at Charters Towers, when the seven year old stallion, Donnell Park Elgrando, offered by Camelock Rural, Augathella, sold under the hammer.

