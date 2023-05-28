A top price record for a stallion was set at $65,000 at the Nutrien Northern Performance Horse sale at Charters Towers, when the seven year old stallion, Donnell Park Elgrando, offered by Camelock Rural, Augathella, sold under the hammer.
The sale, which is run in conjunction with the "Horse of the North" competition resulted with with 48 horses from 54 selling to achieve 89 per cent clearance to average $17,115.
Nutrien's Dane Pearce said the the sale went extremely well, which is reflected in the strong average and clearance.
"The quality offering sold to really strong competition," he said.
"There was a wide selection of horses on offer and buyers took advantage of the opportunity to purchase some top quality going horses ready to compete,"her said'
The sale topper, Donnell Park Elgrando, is a dual registered stallion by the mighty Hazelwood Conman, out of the great mare, Seligmans Ellie, and was bought by well known campdrating competitor, Lindsay Hindle, Highfields.
Mr Hindle, who was watching the sale through the Nutrien live-stream, got his agent Nutrien agent Terry Ryan who was at the sale on the job, to act on his behalf.
"I was particularly impressed with his breeding," Mr Hindle said.
"I used to watch Kimberley Sammon campaign his dam, and she was a terrific mare."
Mr Hindle said he would initially campdraft the stallion, then further down the track, he would look at breeding opportunities.
Elgrando was described in the Nutrien catalogue as a "gentleman" to handle and ride, he has only been lightly drafted for consistent finals and a second in a maiden he was campaigned by Synergy Performance Horses prior to sale.
Topping the geldings was a four year old Last Nights Oak sold on behalf of $37,000 Alyce Kearney, St George, and was bought by Homack Pty Ltd.
Last Nights Oak is in his first year of competition, and has been lightly drafted, competed in Challenges and also at horse sports and gymkhanas, prior to sale.
Ms Kearney is retaining two sisters, who both drafted successfully with finals and placings.
He is the progeny of I'm A Stylish Oak from Last Dance.
The top priced mare was HG Equine Elle offered by Harvey Wakeford from Charters Towers who sold for $35,000.
She is a seven year old mare by Playboy Roy out of HG Equine Phoebe and sold to WEC Industries.
Elle is a high quality campdraft mare who started drafting in 2021 she had five starts for three finals .
The five year old mare El Pascol Kamilaroy by Eskdale West Red Acres, from the strong El Pascol mare Conchita was sold by Monica Tasker for $30,000 to successful buyers K Spur Pastoral.
The top priced filly was the four year old Binnia Moscato which sold for $33,000 on behalf of Georgie Glasson, and sold to G and C Connolly.
Binnia Moscato is by Binnia Impressive Destiny from the Heritage ASH bred Reldas Martini HSH.
Another filly which sold for $32,500 was Possum Magic.
She is a three year old filly by Allinghams Black Magic from Pepsies Stylish Oak 02.
She sold on behalf of D.Z. O'Neill Family Investments to Emdale Rural.
North Queensland Register will have s full report in this week's issue.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
