Move over Thomas Flegler - there's a new Flegler on the block making waves in Australian sport.
Sasha-May Flegler, 17, who grew up on a banana farm in Tully, will don the green and gold in Australia's FAST5 netball team to compete at the Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinbago in August.
Flegler earned selection after her performance as part of the Queensland team which won the 17/U National Netball Championship in Darwin in April.
The daughter of banana farmers Cameron and Katie-Anne Flegler, she attends Townsville Grammar School and has been playing netball for nine years.
Flegler plays for Saints in the Townsville Premier League Netball competition.
She was named in the Australian squad after the national championships, with rewards continuing to flow three weeks ago when she received the call up to the national youth team.
"I just take it as it comes," the humble teenager said.
"I don't expect to make any teams. When I go away I play my best and see how it goes.
"It's pretty surreal - I'm just a girl from Tully."
Flegler obviously comes from good stocks.
She is cousin to Brisbane Broncos and Queensland State of Origin forward Thomas Flegler and Romy Teitzel, who will play for the Brisbane Broncos in the 2023 National Rugby League Womens competition and has been named in the extended squad for game one of this year's Womens SOO.
Flegler hopes to go to university in Brisbane next year where she'd like to play in Netball Queensland's Ruby or Sapphire Series - the development pathway for Queensland's emerging netball talent.
