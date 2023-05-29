North Queensland Register
Home/Rural Life

Tully's Sasha Flegler to represent Australia in netball

By Lea Coghlan
May 29 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tully's Sasha Flegler will represent Australia in netball at the Youth Commonwealth Games. Picture supplied
Tully's Sasha Flegler will represent Australia in netball at the Youth Commonwealth Games. Picture supplied

Move over Thomas Flegler - there's a new Flegler on the block making waves in Australian sport.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.