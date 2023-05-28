North Queensland Register
Home/News

Graziers benefit from Spyglass Station Extension Convention

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
May 28 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Participants at the 2023 Extension Convention at Spyglass Station. Photo supplied.
Participants at the 2023 Extension Convention at Spyglass Station. Photo supplied.

The North's graziers stand to benefit most from a collaborative training event at the recent Department of Agriculture and Fisheries' research property, Spyglass Station north of Charters Towers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Campbell

Samantha Campbell

Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.