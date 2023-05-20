Live export cattle stranded in Australian harbour

More than 1800 cattle on board a live export ship bound for Indonesia are stuck in Darwin Harbour.
The MV Nine Eagle was loaded on May 14, but a mechanical malfunction has left the Panama-registered vessel stranded at East Arm.
The Northern Territory Government's Department for Industry, Tourism and Trade said it was aware of the situation and the focus was on "ensuring strict standards of animal welfare are being maintained".
NT Livestock Exporters Association Chief executive officer Tom Dawinks said contingencies for the potential unloading of the cattle were being mapped out, while the ship's owner, Livestock Shipping Services, are understood to be scrambling to bring the necessary parts to Darwin to repair the vessel.
"Good risk management contingencies are built-in to all livestock supply chains, including export voyages," Mr Dawkins said.
"So while the exporter has been working in recent days with the ship owner and relevant authorities to undertake the necessary mechanical repairs, the welfare of the livestock on board has been the most important priority."
Mr Dawkins said extra fodder, access to water and adequate pen spacing was being provided for the animals which were under supervision of a livestock crew and Commonwealth vets while remaining on the ship.
READ MORE:
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.