Outback Queensland Masters prepares to tee-off

The one-month countdown is on until Australia's most remote golf series tees-off.
The 2023 Outback Queensland Masters will commence June 17-July 23, touring from St George through Cunnamulla, Quilpie, Richmond, Karumba and concluding with the million-dollar hole-in-one challenge in Mount Isa.
Despite the odds of hitting a hole-in-one estimated at 12,500 to one, the event is expected to see 2,500 golfing enthusiasts travel to some of Queensland's most remote and unique golf courses in the hopes of striking it rich at the event's Million-Dollar Hole-In-One.
Mount Isa, the birthplace of Australian golfing legend Greg Norman, will host the Million Dollar Hole-In-One Challenge as part of the city's centenary milestone celebrations, where the Outback Queensland Masters is yet to see a player strike it rich since the event's inception in 2019.
Golf Australia, Queensland and Northern Territory Manager, Luke Bates said the Million-Dollar Hole-One-One finale in Birdsville last year came to a nail-biting finish.
"Our hearts skipped a beat when Gary Strange of Woodenbong Golf Club's ball bounced just centimetres from the hole, before Robin McConchie of Brisbane came overall closest to the pin on the sand green, landing her shot just a metre away from the prized hole.
"The sand greens are a challenge of a different kind for players; most not having experienced them before entering the series.
"This competition isn't all about winning though, it's all about the experience, discovering new places and meeting new people."
The Million Dollars isn't the only lure for players and spectators taking on the 3,000km+ outback road trip over the six weekends of competition.
Mr Bates added, with one month to go we have released new signature experiences exclusive to the players and spectators on tour with us, allowing them to make the most of their adventure in Outback Queensland. The new experiences offered will showcase the very best of Outback Queensland off the sand greens including guided Indigenous heritage with bush tucker experiences, local farmer and grower tours and dinosaur fossil preparation and fossicking experiences.
"We've curated these experiences with local tourism operators and community groups to ensure we maximise the benefit of the Outback Queensland Masters and tourism for the locations we visit, and of course to give our visitors incredible experiences of Outback Queensland.
"The Outback Queensland Masters really highlights the character and friendliness of this part of the world to players too, and we can't wait to share that with those joining the competition in 2023."
You can still register to take part in the competition at www.outbackqldmasters.com/
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
