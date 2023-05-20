North Queensland Register
Banana industry celebrates a decade of environmental best management practice

By Lea Coghlan
Updated May 20 2023 - 8:40pm, first published 4:00pm
Australian Banana Growers' Council BMP team from left Michelle McKinlay (industry strategy manager), Philip Stokes, Kathryn Dryden, Amelia Foster and Molly Blake, celebrate a decade of achievements. Picture by Lea Coghlan
A grower-focussed best management practice program designed to mitigate sediment and nutrient loss from banana farms has celebrated a decade of achievements.

