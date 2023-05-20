North Queensland Register
Home/News

Cloncurry commemorates 95 years since landmark RFDS flight

JC
By Jeremy Cook
May 20 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RFDS Queensland Chairman Russell Postle and former flying doctor Don Bowley OAM at a celebration of the anniversary in Cloncurry. Picture supplied.
RFDS Queensland Chairman Russell Postle and former flying doctor Don Bowley OAM at a celebration of the anniversary in Cloncurry. Picture supplied.

For almost a century, the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) has serviced Australia's biggest waiting room; the outback.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.