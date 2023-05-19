Banana growers, suppliers and industry stakeholders have spent the past three days in Cairns at the industry's biennial national conference.
The Australian Banana Industry Congress unpacked issues currently impacting growers including the pending transition to industry management of the Panama TR4 program, marketing, the retail space and current research and development priorities.
The three-day event wraps up this evening with the Banana Industry Ball where several industry awards will be presented.
