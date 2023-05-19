It is without a doubt that North Queensland holds hidden gems when it comes to tourism destinations, but where is Queensland's Top Tourism Town?
Queensland Tourism Industry Council has announced the finalists for the 2023 Queensland Top Tourism Town, with eight North Queensland towns listed across the three categories.
In Top Tourism Town (population of over 5000), Townsville and Bowen were listed alongside Rockhampton, Bundaberg, Redcliffe, Tamborine Mountain and Caloundra.
In the Small Tourism Town (population 1500-5000), Airlie Beach and Ingham were the only two nominated.
In the Tiny Tourism Town (population of less than 1500), Julia Creek, Hughenden, Richmond and Winton were listed alongside Linville, Quilpie, Rubyvale and Toogoolawah.
The annual awards recognise outstanding regional destinations with Queenslanders encouraged to vote for their favourite tourism town before voting closes on Wednesday May 24 at 5pm.
QTIC CEO Brett Fraser said the finalists were all "wonderfully diverse".
"We are calling on the public to celebrate their best-loved destinations by voting for who they think should be crowned a Queensland Top Tourism Town," Mr Fraser said. "
"Each finalist is a local treasure. From coastal escapes in Caloundra and Airlie Beach, to outback adventures in Quilpie and Julia Creek, these communities showcase the very best that Queensland has to offer visitors.
"It is not only homegrown attractions that drive guests to a destination. It is a combined effort from local communities and tourism operators that help holidaymakers feel welcome. The awards shine a light on these communities and celebrate their dedication to visitor excellence."
Queensland's three Top Tourism Towns will be announced in June at an awards ceremony held in Brisbane. The state winners will go on to represent Queensland at the national awards held later in the year. Where they have the chance to be crowned one of Australia's Top Tourism Towns.
Last year's winners were Top Tourism Town: Tamborine Mountain, Top Small Tourism Town: Airlie Beach and Top Tiny Tourism Town: Winton.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
