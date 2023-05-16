Cloncurry Shire Council has awarded contracts to three infrastructure projects which Mayor Greg Campbell said are key to improving the town's economic sustainability and regional liveability.
The three projects include the replacement of the cattle weighbridge at the Cloncurry Saleyards, upgrades to the footpath and cycle path network along Sir Hudson Fysh Drive and the installation of eight shaded grandstands at Eddie Lee Field which was announced in April.
The weighbridge project, estimated to cost approximately $260,000, will involve the installation of a 12 metre steel deck cattle bridge at the saleyards to increase the efficiency of the facility's operations.
The project is expected to be completed by July 2023.
Mayor Campbell said Cloncurry was a transit hub for much of northern Australia's cattle and stressed the significance of the facility to the town's economy.
The Cloncurry Saleyards are the second largest cattle handling facility in the state, with capacity to hold up to 20,000 head of cattle.
"It is important to keep the saleyard facility up-to-date with the latest technologies and services so that operations remain efficient, effective, and competitive with other saleyard facilities in the State and northern Australia," Cr Campbell said.
A $292,000 upgrade to Eddie Lee Field, supported by state government funding under the Resources Community Infrastructure Fund, will involve the installation of eight shaded grandstands, three bunkers for teams and officials, extra shade structures and footpath connections surrounding the field.
The council will also spend approximately $700,000, funded in part by the state government's Cycle Network Local Government Grants program, on an extension to the footpath and cycle path network along Sir Hudson Fysh Drive from the Carl Katter Bridge to Hensley Drive.
Mayor Campbell said both projects were important for improving regional liveability.
"Investing in sport and recreation infrastructure is a way to ensure we have the best prospects for attracting and retaining people to our region, and to ensure our residents have every opportunity to invest in a healthy lifestyle," he said.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
