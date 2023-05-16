One of the biggest crowds gathered at the Sarina saleyards on Monday for the inaugural Battle of the Breeds feature sale.
Buyers and stock agents commented that the 900 head on offer made up one of the best yardings they had seen at the saleyards.
Hayes & Co selling agent Peter Hayes said the overall condition of the yarding attracted buyers from local areas as well as Rockhampton, Moranbah and southern areas.
"The sale was a lot firmer than we thought it would be on the current downward spiral in the market," Mr Hayes said.
"This was one of the biggest crowds at Sarina.
"There was a strong contingent of Brangus and Droughtmaster cattle offered at this sale, with the Brangus coming out on top as the overall champion pens."
Nebo's Tolsworth Hay and Grazing, sold Brangus weaner steers for $900 which went on to win grand champion pen of the sale as judged by Phil Conaghan of Barmount Feedlot, Marlborough.
They also sold their brothers for $1010, which placed second in the Brangus weaner steer category.
Their Brangus feeder heifers made $1400 and were first in the feeder heifer category and reserve overall.
Among the big prices on the day were red Brahman number one heifers from Sharon Atkinson, Wairuna Brahman stud, Nebo that made $2050.
Other top selling place getters was Steve Cook, Proserpine who sold Brangus feeder steers to $1250, which placed first in the feeder steer category.
J N Bates, Nebo sold Brangus weaner heifers for $910, which placed first in the Brangus weaner heifer category.
Benson Grazing, Sarina sold Brangus weaner heifers returning $1120 that placed second in the Brangus weaner heifer category.
Mt Flora sold top quality Charbray weaner steers which placed first in the Charbray steer section for $1070 and their Droughtmaster weaner steers made $1060.
MM JE Cook, Eungella sold Droughtmaster heifers for $900.
Mt Flora also sold heifers with breeder potential for $1210.
Windsor Gordon, Sarina sold light weaner heifers making up to $1125 to average $1057.
Braeside 1 sold Charbray weaner heifers for $860.
Bill Trish, Curran sold number three Brangus steers for $1190 while Mark and Linda Deguara offered number three Droughtmaster steers which sold to $1060.
Perry Pastoral Company sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1100 and weaner heifers for $1250.
David Robke sold a pen of red Brahman number 2 heifers for $1375.
Russell Townsend sold number three weaner steers for $980 and his number three Charbray weaner steers made $980.
GR PB Wheeler sold Droughtmaster feeder steers for $1400 and Donald Black sold Brangus weaner steers for $870.
Greg Boto Enterprises sold Brangus weaner steers for $890 and heifers for $720.
Brad Zammit, Walkerston sold lightweight number three Simmental weaner steers for $880.
Marion Keir, Sarina sold number three Limousin cross weaner steers for $980.
Peter Cathy Muscut, Mt Charlton sold quality Brangus weaner steers to $910.
Ted Barbara Cook, Koumala sold Brangus number three weaner steers for $920.
The next sale is this Friday.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
