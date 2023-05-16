North Queensland Register
Home/Markets

Sarina's inaugural Battle of the Breeds feature sale exceeds expectations

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated May 16 2023 - 12:07pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nikki and Bessie Bates of Tolsworth Hay and Grazing, Nebo with agents James Whitehead and Tristan Bartley of JW Livestock. Picture: Eileen Falzon
Nikki and Bessie Bates of Tolsworth Hay and Grazing, Nebo with agents James Whitehead and Tristan Bartley of JW Livestock. Picture: Eileen Falzon

One of the biggest crowds gathered at the Sarina saleyards on Monday for the inaugural Battle of the Breeds feature sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Queensland Country Life Journalist

Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.