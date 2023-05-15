North Queensland Register
Port of Townsville installs AI technology to monitor for Varroa mite

Sally Gall
Sally Gall
May 16 2023 - 8:30am
The work on the Purple Hive Project is due to an investment from Bega Groups B honey and Vimana Tech. Picture supplied.
In a first for Queensland, the Port of Townsville has installed innovative artificial intelligence technology to monitor for the bee pest Varroa destructor.

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

