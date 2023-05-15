In a first for Queensland, the Port of Townsville has installed innovative artificial intelligence technology to monitor for the bee pest Varroa destructor.
Following the example of Victoria and New Zealand, it's hoped the move will help keep the state free of the pest that has the ability to decimate Australia's agricultural industries.
Ports have been flagged as high-risk pathways for the mite to enter Queensland, and Townsville's port was identified as a critical partner for the Purple Hive project, which utilises a multi-camera system to thoroughly scrutinise bees as they move through a series of small glass slides near the hive's entrance.
An algorithm observes each of the thousands of bees flying in and out, to determine if Varroa destructor, found for the first time in Australia last year, in NSW, is present.
If it is, a biosecurity alert is triggered in real time.
As well as allowing beekeepers to immediately quarantine an incursion, it's automated a painstakingly slow manual task, and the purple box uses solar power and a battery to keep the hive running without a connection to the grid.
According to the Port of Townsville General Manager Assets and Environment Mark McNeil, Varroa jacobsoni has been detected in Townsville three times, in 2016, 2019 and 2020, and has been eradicated each time.
"Townsville is Australia's largest sugar export port, and we also handle significant sugar volumes at Lucinda Port, so we are acutely aware of the importance of protecting the agriculture industry and its significant contribution to the region's economy," Mr McNeil said.
Bees entering Australia on vessels or in freight can spread pests like Varroa destructor, which can kill off honey bees and in turn have a crippling effect on plants that require the pollinators to reproduce.
One in every three mouthfuls of food consumed in Australia is dependent on honey bee pollination.
The initiative at the Port of Townsville is a joint effort with Biosecurity Queensland, and the Purple Hive project is an initiative led by Vimana Tech and supported by Bega Group.
It comes in the lead up to World Bee Day on Saturday.
