THE list of grower organisations that were consulted, as well as the ones excluded when it comes to the Federal government's plans to phase-out the live sheep trade, has raised more questions than answers.
And people affected by the decision say it highlights how poorly organised the public consultation meetings with the independent panel to end the industry were.
A Federal Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry (DAFF) spokesperson confirmed that 20 regional Western Australian grower groups were contacted and a further nine organisations and businesses were approached, with some notable exclusions.
All of the growers groups listed are part of the Grower Group Alliance (GGA) and the separate individuals and businesses are across a wide range of areas including processors, and there is also the government run Wheatbelt Regional Development Australia committee.
WA GROWER GROUPS CONSULTED
The independent panel on the phase-out of live sheep exports consulted with the following WA regional grower groups:
What is immediately noticeable is the absence of WAFarmers, especially considering the presence of the Pastoralists and Graziers' Association of WA (PGA).
Farm Weekly asked why WAFarmers was not initially approached in relation to the regional consultation meetings with the phase-out panel, when the Pastoralists and Graziers Association was?
"WAFarmers met with the panel in March 2023 and were one of the first stakeholder groups to meet the panel," said a DAFF spokesperson.
"WAFarmers, as is their right to do, has been very clear that they will not engage on how to phase-out live sheep exports.
"The panel's terms of reference require it to consider how and when live sheep exports can be phased out."
WAFarmers had a representative at the earlier team/peak body meetings in March, as an associate member, as did the PGA.
WAFarmers was notified after 8pm on Sunday, April 16 - the evening prior to the first meeting that was held in Moora.
BEYOND THE GROWERS
Other organisations approached to meet with the independent panel were:
Another exclusion was The Livestock Collective, which was informed of the panel consultation meetings via a third party and was able to utilise its extensive social media reach to pass on the information to growers.
The Livestock Collective managing director Holly Ludeman said they had originally been contacted as part of the initial stakeholder and peak body meetings held in March however, felt their presence was more suited to the consultation meetings.
"We are more of an education resource for the supply chain," Ms Ludeman said.
"We are supply chain focused so for us it was about making sure the supply chain were aware of the meetings.
"Unfortunately it all came around really quickly with Easter and the notice given was very short."
Ms Ludeman said the statements made by the independent panel chairman Philip Glyde about the consultation meetings being poorly organised showed the lack of consideration given it is such an important issue for WA.
People within the industry say this is an issue that needs to be dealt with in a considerate and timely manner - and that all parties are kept informed.
Missing from the contacts listing were eastern Wheatbelt groups and those with sheep producer members such as the Corrigin Farm Improvement Group.
The DAFF spokesperson said the department had considered a number of factors when deciding which groups to approach.
"Selection was informed by the feasibility of a weeklong road trip in regional WA," the DAFF spokesperson said.
It also said advice was received from stakeholders during the panel's consultation visit to Perth in late March, and the decision was also based on "sheep flock numbers on the WA Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development website, and suitable contacts and networks known to panel members".
Farm Weekly attempted to contact all 20 grower groups as listed by DAFF and asked for clarification of how and when they were contacted in relation to the meeting.
Half of the groups spoke of short periods of notice and poor organisation.
Three of the 10 groups said they received the email invitation to attend the meetings on or around Thursday, April 13.
Two groups were informed on Sunday, April 16.
One group confirmed it had been contacted via a phone call from a panel member but it declined as it had no sheep producer members.
Another group said it had not received any correspondence, despite its name being on the list, while another group was crop focused and its members were extremely busy with seeding commitments.
The Sheep's Back is an Australian Wool Innovation (AWI) affiliated program and it will not participate, while Wheatbelt RDA is a government organisation.
There was a common theme around the initial contact emails being confusing, including who could attend.
One group representative said it was done in such a way it could easily make them feel that the panel did not want to speak to the growers and had originally planned for much smaller groups to be in attendance.
The independent panel said it recognised the timing coinciding with seeding and it included processors to gather more industry feedback.
"The logistics of the meetings were complex, and the panel's main focus was ensuring a variety of stakeholders were engaged," a DAFF spokesperson said.
"The panel will continue to consult widely with stakeholders."
Following on from these initial meetings the panel has organised a series of virtual meetings.
VIRTUAL FORUMS
Information on the public virtual forums is available now at agriculture.gov.au/live-sheep-phase-out and anyone can still provide their views at haveyoursay.agriculture.gov.au/live-sheep-phase-out
As Farm Weekly noted in previous stories, the link to the submissions page was open to anyone, something many who will be directly affected by the phase-out of live sheep exports think is not wise or fair.
The virtual forums are being held this Friday, May 12 and next Monday, May 15 and producers have been urged to participate and also to put in a submission and show they have a voice, despite being busy with other commitments.
Adding to WA sheep producer pressures, Animals Australia has been touting it already has 4722 (number current as of Monday, May 8) people who have helped their cause to expedite the implementation of the phase-out policy to be in this term of parliament.
"With the end to live sheep export confirmed, we now need to ensure it happens as soon as possible," said the Animals Australia website.
"And importantly, the phase-out must be legislated in this term of parliament."
At last week's CBH Wheatbelt Futures Forum held at the Muresk Institute, the support of the live sheep export industry was addressed by politicians from both sides.
It has been widely reported that Premier Mark McGowan supports the industry and this was again noted by his Labor colleague, Agricultural Region MLC Darren West.
"The trade has the support of the McGowan government," Mr West said.
"We've been very public and very clear about that."
He said the State government had been able to buy some time from the Federal government.
"They've made the decision to close the industry, we've kept it going for at least this term of government," Mr West said.
"I think that's the first important outcome.
"From our perspective as the State government the decision has been made, we can fight it and we'll keep doing that.
"We'll keep asking for more time and a better outcome."
Central Wheatbelt MLC, Mia Davies, The Nationals WA, said the WA Labor government could do more with its voice to influence if Federal counterpart, especially when the effects of the policy were already being seen.
"The impacts are being felt now, sheep prices have gone down," Ms Davies said.
"And there are many, many farmers who are already reporting that they are feeling the mental stress of not knowing what to do with the livestock that they've got onfarm already."
Ms Davis said Labor MPs were saying they supported the trade, but it was lip service only.
She said Mr McGowan had a loud voice that he had used on many occasions, even dipping into issues that weren't within his jurisdiction.
"I don't see him doing this on behalf of a legitimate and very successful sector," Ms Davies said.
"That is the underpinning of this electorate, and the one immediately south and almost also to the north of us.
"So I think the Premier could be using his voice because we know he's got extraordinary power to actually lend his support more than just saying, we support the industry, because I've seen Labor fight for things they truly believe in.
"He's not doing that."
