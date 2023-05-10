Steer market dearer at Mareeba

Mareeba combined agents yarded a total of 598 cattle on Tuesday.
The prime cattle consisted of five bullocks, 38 butcher steers, three bulls and 20 cows. Store cattle consisted of 185 steers, 223 heifers, 45 cows and 76 bulls.
The limited number of prime cattle varied in condition and quality. The average cents per kilo for both cows and ox was 5-15c easier than last week's sale, with one standout pen of heavy ox bringing 308.2/kg.
The yarding was drawn from Mt Garnet and local Tableland areas.
Store cattle consisted of smaller lines of Brahman and flatback cattle. Buyers rewarded quality this week with the market for steers being 30c dearer, mickey bulls quoted 25c dearer and heifers remained firm on last week's rate.
A pen of two heifers sold on a/c R Poole for 292.2c/kg, weighing 333kg to return $971.57/hd. A pen of eight yearling steers sold on a/c S Morrow for 334.2c/kg, weighing 249kg to return $831.32/hd. A pen of five yearling bulls sold on a/c S Hart and K Geisler for 282.2c/kg, weighing 284kg to return $801.45/hd.
