North Queensland Register
Home/Beef

Cows for Cambodia exports Queensland bulls to Cambodia to help rural people

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
May 11 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Central Queensland cattleman Wallace Gunthorpe takes regular trips to Cambodia to assist impoverished rural people with their cattle programs. Pictures supplied
Central Queensland cattleman Wallace Gunthorpe takes regular trips to Cambodia to assist impoverished rural people with their cattle programs. Pictures supplied

Late last year, Wallace Gunthorpe was readying himself to call fellow Brahman studs in central Queensland to see if they'd be willing to pack their prized cattle on a plane and send them 7000km to south east Asia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brandon Long

Brandon Long

Queensland Country Life journalist

Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.