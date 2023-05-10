Two women had to be airlifted to hospital after being injured in an airboat crash at Outback Wrangler Matt Wright's Northern Territory Top End Safari Camp.
Northern Territory Police said they were aware of the "workplace incident" that occurred around 11:15am on May 10 at the commercial airboat company in Bynoe, about 1.5 hours from Darwin.
The women, aged 43 and 54, were flown to Darwin, before being treated by St John Ambulance and taken to Royal Darwin Hospital hospital in stable conditions with suspected head and leg injuries.
Also read: Steer market dearer at Mareeba
Also read: Nashos honoured at Tinaroo rifle shoot
NT WorkSafe inspectors, together with police, are investigating the crash to "determine the appropriate regulatory response".
Top End Safari Camp has confirmed the incident at Sweet's Lagoon.
A spokesperson said the popular tourist camp would be working with authorities to review what happened "in due course", but at the moment the focus was "exclusively" on supporting passengers and staff involved.
12 passengers were on board the airboat when the crash occurred.
The airboat tours on the crocodile-infested Finniss River are part of TV star Matt Wright's tourism portfolio.
The 'Outback Wrangler' star has been in hot water since fellow TV star Chris 'Willow' Wilson was killed in a helicopter crash while collecting crocodile eggs in 2021.
Mr Wright was charged over Mr Wilson's death, with police alleging the TV daredevil attempted to pervert the course of justice, destroyed and fabricated evidence, unlawfully entered a building and a dwelling, made a false declaration and issued threats in relation to a criminal investigation.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.