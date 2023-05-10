A rifle shoot at Tinaroo that honoured former 'Nasho' Allen Dean, who passed away on Anzac Day at the age of 88, was contested on Saturday by 20 shooters, both fellow National Servicemen's Association members and guests.
Dean was a Cairns Branch Nasho.
The shoot was hosted by the Sporting Shooters Association of Australia Atherton branch under fine blustery conditions, with three trophies on offer.
Only National Servicemen (non-association people included) were eligible to win the top marksman trophy manufactured by Tableland branch patron Ray Byrnes.
All total scores, including guests, were considered for each branch average.
Three Tableland Nashos were successful in the FNQ Nasho marksman trophy contest, with seasoned shooter and 1965-72 Nasho Rusty Vonarx, on 327.8, recording the highest total score for the disciplines shot.
Competition organiser Ray Byrnes (298.8) was second and 2022 competition winner, Doug Smith (287.4) was third.
The Friends of Nashos trophy was won by the youngest shooter on the day, Blake O'Day (248.1), while Yungaburra shooter Louise Anderson Clemence (231.3) was second and Mareeba shooter Serge Venturato (225) was third.
An encouragement trophy was awarded to Innisfail branch president, David Grima.
The NSAA Tableland branch with 13 shooters, nine of them Nashos, topped the branch average with 246 points, followed by NSAA Innisfail/Babinda/Tully branch with seven Nasho shooters.
The NSAA Cairns branch did not field any shooters.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
