The very first Road to Rodeo Mount Isa was one to savour for Cloncurry cowboy Darcy Harrison-Douglas who joined a contingent of four others from his hometown in claiming victory at the inaugural event.
Five competitors from Cloncurry were crowned champions in six of 13 events at Buchanan Park on Sunday, May 7.
Winners included Darcy Harrison-Douglas in the Open Bull Ride, Tatum Kersh in the Breakaway Roping, Kylee Ferguson in the Open Barrel Race, Jarrod Hall in the Division two Saddle Bronc and Cade Ferguson who won both the Junior Steer and the Junior Barrel Race.
The young Cade Ferguson was the busiest cowboy on the day after riding in five events.
Richmond's Deon Lane and Winton's Andrew Forster were also amongst the winners from north west Queensland, taking out the Bareback Bronc and the Team Roping titles respectively.
Rounding out the evening were live performances from Australian music icon and Cold Chisel member Ian Moss, Mount Isa favourite and Mackay local Luke Geiger as well as a headlining set from legendary singer-songwriter Shannon Noll.
The inaugural event, hosted by the organisers of Isa Rodeo in partnership with Mount Isa City Council, was held in honour of the city's centenary year celebrations.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
