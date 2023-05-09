Call for long-term Gulf Savannah locals to share land change memories

Gulf Savannah NRM is collecting stories from long-time residents and elders all over the Gulf to paint a picture of generational change across the land.
People with living memories of station life, traditional life, natural disasters, hunting or collecting, plants and animals connected to the Gilbert, Staaten, Norman and Mitchell River catchments are invited to share their stories in a recorded interview with Gulf Savannah NRM staff between now and early 2024.
These will help fill a huge gap in historical knowledge of the region, according to Gulf Savannah NRM CEO Zoe Williams.
"There's very little data on historical conditions, so we can't see how things are today compared with 50 or 100 years ago," she said.
"For example, other parts of Australia have seen troubling long-term declines in the number of livestock the land can carry - but without evidence, we cannot say whether that's also true here in the Gulf.
"Long-term locals are the best people to teach us where this land is coming from, and to spark conversations about what we want from it into the future.
"Beyond land condition, we're sure to find some ripper stories about the people who've lived in such a rugged and remote part of the world, and that's going to be important for showing how people depend on, and relate to, this country."
Listening to what people say in these interviews will help Gulf Savannah NRM understand the needs and concerns of people who work with the land - so it can better support both people and the environment in years to come.
The interviews will be summarised in a State of the Region report, with selected quips to be shared publicly to further a conversation throughout the region.
Anyone with stories that ought to be shared are being urged to sign up for an interview by emailing publicity@gulfsavannahnrm.org or by calling the office on (07) 4092 1088.
