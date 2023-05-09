Westpac's Cloncurry branch to stay open

Westpac has backed down on its decision to close branches in Cloncurry, Ingham and Tully in Queensland's north, announcing that, after further discussions with customers and employees they've decided to keep the branches open.
The announcement in February that the Cloncurry branch would close in May brought sustained criticism from the north west community, which set up a petition urging the bank to reconsider its decision.
The council was quick to point out that the closure flew in the face of population growth of 4.81 per cent, and conservative politicians joined in the sustained criticism of the decision.
Westpac then postponed the closure of the Cloncurry, Ingham, Tully and Gatton branches, while it engaged in the Senate inquiry set up to look into the impacts of closures of regional banks across the country.
The inquiry was due to take evidence in Cloncurry and Ingham next week.
Katter's Australian Party Hinchinbrook MP Nick Dametto labelled the news that the branches would remain permanently open a 'massive win'.
"Today's announcement preceded the outcome of the inquiry however it will still run its course with a public hearing scheduled in Ingham on 18 May," he said. "It is hoped the result of the inquiry will put a halt on any other banks thinking of abandoning the regions in the future."
Finance Sector Union national secretary Julia Angrisano said union members and local community members had shamed Westpac into backing down but called on the bank to go further.
"Back in February, days after the Senate inquiry was announced, Westpac said 20 branches would close," Ms Angrisano said.
"By giving eight bank branches a reprieve, it has ignored communities and bank workers at the other branches.
"While everyone agrees this decision is the right thing to do, Westpac needs to be fair dinkum and cancel the closure of all 20 branches.
"Westpac's massive $4 billion half year profit demands that it stops leaving members of the community stranded without financial services and take responsibility for doing what the entire community expects a bank to do - provide access to banking for all Australians no matter where they live.
"That doesn't mean travelling a hundred kilometres to the next branch or lining up at already overworked post offices.
"If Westpac can cancel closures in some areas because of a Senate inquiry, it should cancel closures everywhere.
"The banks and the Australian Banking Association have been telling the community for years that branch closures are simply about responding to changing customer preferences.
"Now we know, by this decision, that this is a sham argument designed to con an unsuspecting customer base."
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
