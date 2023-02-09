The Cloncurry Shire Council has reacted angrily to news that Westpac will close its Cloncurry branch in May, setting up a petition urging the bank to reconsider its decision.
The council has been quick to point out that the closure flies in the face of population growth of 4.81 per cent, and fears the decision could give other vital services the precedent to withdraw more services from Cloncurry and regional Queensland in general.
The news became public this week that the ASX-listed bank plans to shut up shop in Cloncurry on May 19, transitioning its over-the-counter banking services across to Australia Post.
It said it was in response to shrinking customer demand.
However, an open letter written by the council emphatically states the community deserves better.
"It is unacceptable that thousands of people across north western Queensland will now need to drive hundreds of kilometres to access Westpac face-to-face banking, following the recent decision to close the Cloncurry Westpac branch," it says.
"Westpac employees who have recently relocated to Cloncurry are now left wanting answers, and jobs, following the shock announcement from Westpac, which reported a bottom-line net profit of $5.7 billion in November 2022."
The council describes the moves by the bank over the years in moving away from face-to-face banking to online interactions as grooming customers.
Not holding back, it accused the bank of doing it in pursuit of profits.
"But instead of reinvesting staff resources in supporting customers with more personalised banking services and wealth creation options, the bank is shutting its doors. And that's not right," it said.
According to the open letter, the news of the closure was made known to the council CEO by email on December 3, last year.
The council described the news as a slap in the face to a dynamic region growing in strength, thanks to expansions and investment from international mining companies, while expecting people to stay on as customers.
"What does this say to future investors, residents and travellers in and to our region, and what will be the impact on general confidence," the petition summary reads. "That we don't matter?"
ALSO READ:
The announcement comes at a time when Cloncurry is bucking the trend of most regional communities, with a population that now totals an estimated 3705, a 4.81pc increase since 2020.
At the same time, population growth in regional Queensland was less than 1pc.
"The population growth since 2016 has been estimated at 18.5pc. We are booming. We matter," the petition continues. "It is disgraceful that big business, who our community has supported for decades, has turned its back on us.
"We are concerned for the many elderly residents, community groups and businesses that rely on the branch for face-to-face assistance.
"The role that personal face-to-face banking plays for our region cannot be underestimated - in times of drought, flood, fire and indeed all rural crises, it's the local bank manager who becomes a lifeline, a face and a voice to be relied on.
"Someone who is always there. Not anymore."
Just as seriously, the council alluded to a collapsing society.
"Personal banking is one of the key pillars of a functional society," the open letter read. "When pillars are taken away, structures collapse. This is happening."
It said the limited banking offer proposed via the local post office was an unacceptable level of service for Westpac's dedicated customer base, and said the council would reconsider its banking options if the branch were to close.
"Our greatest fear is that this decision will give other vital services the precedent to withdraw more services from Cloncurry and regional Queensland.
"We deserve better."
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
