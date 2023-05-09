North Queensland Register
Research station cattle died of cyanide poisoning, investigation finds

Annie Hesse
Annie Hesse
Updated May 9 2023 - 1:45pm, first published 1:44pm
Emu bush is said to be responsible for the death of 69 cattle at a Northern Territory Research Station.
Almost 70 cattle at a Northern Territory research station died of cyanide poisoning, an investigation has found.

Northern Territory Correspondent

