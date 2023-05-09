Research station cattle died of cyanide poisoning, investigation finds

Almost 70 cattle at a Northern Territory research station died of cyanide poisoning, an investigation has found.
Poisonous plants containing cyanide were the likely cause of the sudden illness and death of 69 Droughtmaster cattle in a paddock at Old Man Plains Research Station.
The investigation, which involved staff who were part of the management and care of the sick animals, looked into the water quality, which was confirmed as being within recommended limits for cattle consumption, and the paddock was also checked for any other non-natural sources of poison, of which none were found.
Research station staff said they had become aware of dead and sick cattle in early March, with clinical signs including severe dehydration, difficulty breathing, lying down and difficulty rising.
Over an eight-day period 56 breeders and 13 steers died.
The Department of Industry, Tourism and Trade said many severely affected cattle were humanely euthanised when it was clear they would not recover, and carcasses were buried in pits.
Animals that were able to walk were confined to yards with access to water, shade and hay, with 27 surviving animals later trucked to another paddock, the Department said in a statement.
"The possibility of a serious infectious disease was quickly ruled-out," the statement said.
"Post mortem autopsies were conducted by a veterinarian and blood, tissue, faeces and rumen content samples collected. Blood samples were also collected from surviving animals."
Analysis of tissue and blood samples at the Berrimah Veterinary Laboratory ruled out infectious disease.
"There were no abnormal changes found in the tissue samples collected at autopsy. This is normal for cases of acute cyanide poisoning, which typically causes widespread malfunction of cells but doesn't show microscopic changes within the body."
The Department said investigations were undertaken to determine where cattle had been grazing in the period leading up to the illness.
"While there was an abundance of pasture available to the cattle, an extended period of hot, windy weather immediately prior to the event had caused the grasses to dry off quickly.
"Prior to that, there had been many weeks of green grass available due to an extended summer growth event."
The investigation found the native shrub Eremophila maculata, also known as spotted emu-bush, was growing abundantly around a wetland area where cattle had been grazing, and large quantities of foliage had been eaten by the cattle.
An interstate laboratory for cyanide testing showed that the plant had very high levels of cyanide, above the tolerance levels of the animals.
"While it isn't possible to be 100 per cent certain of the cause of the stock losses, the evidence for cyanide poisoning from ingesting spotted emu-bush is very strong," the Department said.
"It is also not known why poisoning occurred this year when cattle have grazed in the paddock for many years without this occurring, but perhaps the sudden change to hot weather, rapidly curing grass and time spent grazing in the location where the poisonous plants were abundant may have been contributing factors.
"It is strange that there have been no similar cases in neighbouring paddocks despite them also containing spotted emu-bush, although they don't have the wetland areas."
Management options for the affected paddock are currently being investigated, and could include fencing to restrict cattle from accessing the wetland area where spotted emu-bush is abundant.
A survey of the distribution and abundance of spotted emu-bush is being planned.
Anyone who would like to report an incident of suspected plant poisoning can contact Angus Duguid on 08 8951 8106.
