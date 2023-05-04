North Queensland Register
Search and rescue operation under way for missing paddler

By Robyn Wuth
Updated May 4 2023 - 3:54pm, first published 3:52pm
A search and rescue operation is under way for a missing paddler near Thursday Island in Queensland. (Aaron Bunch/AAP PHOTOS)
A search and rescue operation is under way for a missing paddler after an outrigger canoe was found about 100 metres offshore from Thursday Island in Far North Queensland.

