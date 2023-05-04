Buyers subdued as Towers market eases

Prices for prime cattle eased for at Charters Towers on Wednesday while store cattle buyers were picky on mixed quality lines.
A total of 1866 head were yarded compared with 1150 the previous week.
The 891 prime cattle consisted of 114 bullocks, 106 heifers, 579 cows and 92 bulls. The 975 store cattle consisted of 353 steers, 240 mickeys, 336 heifers, 43 PTIC heifers and three cows and calves.
Cattle comprised of smaller lines of ox which varied in condition and quality, good lines of well finished cows and a large offering of bulls.
The yarding was drawn from Mt.Isa, Richmond, Hughenden Forsayth, Einasleigh, Mt.Garnet, Greenvale, Belyando, Collinsville as well as local and coastal areas.
Bullocks were quoted 10c/kg easier, heifers were 15c/kg easier, cows 15c/kg easier, and bulls were unchanged on last week's rates.
Bullocks topped at 298/kg for eight ox sold on account of Amity Cattle Co, Amity, Mingela that weighed an average of 598kg to return a $1781 per head.
The best priced trade heifers were presented from JW and CN Gilmore, Cranford, Torrens Ck that sold for 264kg, weighing 474kg to return $1252 per head.
The top pen of the cows were sold by Burdekin Downs Past Trust, Burdekin Downs, Charters Towers for 254/kg, weighing 548kg to return $1391 per head.
Bulls sold on account of KJ and MM Taylor topped at 299/kg and weighed 780kg, to return $2333 per head.
Store cattle consisted of one very good quality line of weaners with the remainder being smaller mixed quality lines. Buyers rewarded quality as better lines sold firm to dearer however they were subdued on mixed quality lots.
A pen of 23 steers from Lascelles Past Co, Lascelles, Charters Towers made 348/kg and weighed 330kg, returning an average of $1147 per head.
A very good quality line of 94 number three weaner steers from Condon Grazing Pty Ltd and LJ Condon, Conjuboy, Mt Garnet made a top of 422c/kg to average 412c/kg and weighed 246.6kg to return $1017.61 per head for the line.
Their line of 171 number three weaner heifers made a top of 360.2c/kg to average 339c/kg and weighed 200.5kg to return $680.57 per head for the line.
A line of 43 number aught pregnancy-tested-in-calf Brahman heifers from Werrington Cattle Co, Werrington, Einasleigh made $1100 per head.
