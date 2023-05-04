North Queensland Register
Charters Towers prime cattle prices ease

Updated May 4 2023 - 11:31am, first published 11:30am
Buyers subdued as Towers market eases
Prices for prime cattle eased for at Charters Towers on Wednesday while store cattle buyers were picky on mixed quality lines.

