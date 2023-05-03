North Queensland Register
LifeFlight airlifts man after Camooweal mustering accident

Updated May 4 2023 - 9:47am, first published 9:41am
The man was flown to hospital from the private property. Picture: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
A man in his 20s had to be airlifted from a property south of Camooweal after a mustering accident on Wednesday night.

