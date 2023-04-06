North Queensland Register
Home/Beef

Brands hold an important part of history for these Queensland beef operations

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
April 7 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Check out the cattle operations that are still operating brands that were registered in the 1880s. Pictures supplied
Check out the cattle operations that are still operating brands that were registered in the 1880s. Pictures supplied

For many cattle producers, brands hold a significant piece of history.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Queensland Country Life Journalist

Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.