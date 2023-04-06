North Queensland Register
Driver Reviver 'revived' at Innisfail

April 6 2023 - 12:00pm
Cassowary Coast Regional Council mayor Mark Nolan, Lioness volunteers, Member for Hill Shane Knuth and division four councillor Nick Pervan at The Con Theatre. Picture supplied
Weary motorists will be able to pull over for a cup of tea at Innisfail once again after the Lioness club and council revived the town's Driver Reviver.

