Weary motorists will be able to pull over for a cup of tea at Innisfail once again after the Lioness club and council revived the town's Driver Reviver.
Innisfail will trial The Con Theatre as a new location following the closure of the Driver Reviver at Fred Drew Rest area, located north of Innisfail, by Queensland Department of Transport and Main Roads (TMR) in January.
In November last year, TMR announced it was closing its 23 sites statewide following a safety assessment and cost analysis. It is understood there are still 20 private sites in operation.
The program was led by Queensland Police Service (QPS), in partnership with local volunteers, including the Lioness/Lions Group.
Upon hearing about the closure of the site, local community groups reached out to council to see what solutions could be provided.
As a short-term solution and trial, council has agreed for the Innisfail Driver Reviver to run out of The Con for the Easter school holiday period.
Cassowary Coast Regional Council mayor Mark Nolan said it was still a necessary service to travellers passing the town.
"Driver Reviver is a great program and ... combats one of the fatal five - driver fatigue," he said.
"I am happy this program can continue to run within our community."
Member for Hill Shane Knuth said he was very disturbed when the state government announced the end of Driver Revivers in the Hill Electorate and across the state.
"I was in the process of launching a petition to save Driver Revivers because they are a safe place for drivers to pull over, prevent fatigue and save lives.
"However, Cassowary Coast Regional Council, QPS and local community groups came up with a solution to trial Driver Reviver at The Con, which will also help bring people into Innisfail.
"We have gone through a number of processes to get here but this is a win-win not only for the community but all road users."
A statement from TMR listed a drop in patronage for the closure, and an increase in alternative options such as cafes, petrol stations and convenience stores now allowing drivers to take a break.
