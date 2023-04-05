North Queensland Register
Home/Markets

Brahman feeder steers 448kg average 298c to return $1337 at Charters Towers

April 5 2023 - 4:00pm
Quality Brahman feeder steers on offer at Charters Towers
Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 939 cattle on Wednesday, consisting of 398 prime cattle and 541 store cattle.

