Quality Brahman feeder steers on offer at Charters Towers

Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 296c and averaged 280c, and those over 500kg topped at 304c to average 291c. Heifers under 440kg sold to 278c and averaged 249c. Cows under 400kg made 240c and averaged 191c, while cows over 400kg reached 246c, averaging 236c. Bulls under 450kg made 280c and averaged 258c, while bulls over 450kg reached 276c to average 255c.

