Quality Brahman feeder steers on offer at Charters Towers

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 939 cattle on Wednesday, consisting of 398 prime cattle and 541 store cattle.
The prime cattle consisted of 74 bullocks, four heifers, 295 cows and 25 bulls.
The store section consisted of 336 steers, and 205 heifers.
Cattle consisted of small lines of meatworks ox, well-finished lines of cows and some good runs of store cattle.
The yarding was drawn from Richmond, Hughenden, Torrens Creek, Mareeba, Georgetown, Mt Surprise as well as local and coastal areas.
Bullocks were quoted 10c dearer, heifers were insufficient to quote, cows were 10c easier, and bulls were 20c easier on last week's rates.
Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 296c and averaged 280c, and those over 500kg topped at 304c to average 291c. Heifers under 440kg sold to 278c and averaged 249c. Cows under 400kg made 240c and averaged 191c, while cows over 400kg reached 246c, averaging 236c. Bulls under 450kg made 280c and averaged 258c, while bulls over 450kg reached 276c to average 255c.
Bullocks topped at 298c for seven ox sold on a/c Eveleigh Cattle Co, Eveleigh, Mt Surprise, that weighed 594kg to return $1772/hd.
Best priced trade heifers were presented on a/c Khartoum Pastoral that sold for 278c, weighing 430kg to return $1196/hd.
The top pen of cows was sold by a/c GJ Price & Son for 246c, weighing 633kg to return $1559/hd.
Bulls sold on a/c GJ Price & Son topped at 276c and weighed 577kg, to return $1592/hd.
Store cattle were made up of a good quality line of Brahman feeder steers with smaller lines of good quality weaners making up the remainder of the store yarding.
Steers under 200kg reached 440c to average 415c, steers 200 - 320kg sold to 414c, averaging 345c, steers 320 - 400kg topped at 328c and averaged 297c and steers over 400kg sold to 298c to average 295c. Mickeys under 400kg sold to 386c, averaging 310c. Heifers under 200kg topped at 320c and averaged 287c, heifers 200 - 320kg sold to 320c, averaging 274c, and heifers 320 - 370kg made 270c to average 255c.
A good line of 84 Brahman feeder steers a/c S and R Neal averaged 298c and weighed 448kg, to return $1337/hd.
A pen of nine steers a/c Shoreline made 446c and weighed 150kg returning an average of $660/hd.
A good pen of six heifers sold on a/c Eveleigh Cattle Co, Eveleigh, Mt Surprise, made 312c weighed 310kg returning an average of $967/hd.
