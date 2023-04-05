At the age of 16, Springsure's Bella Woolcock is Australia's newest world champion.
The Year 11 student at The Cathedral College, Rockhampton became the International Clay Target Shooting Federation ladies champion while competing at the world Down the Line championships in South Africa at the end of March.
A member of the Australian team, Bella walked away from the championship with a total of three world high guns - the A grade high gun, the ladies high gun, and the ladies team high gun.
She had a five point lead in the A grade section, a 23 point lead in the ladies high gun contest, and the ladies team had a 43 point lead over the other nations shooting at the Valley Clay Target Club.
The achievement was still sinking in on Monday, when she recounted the nervousness she was feeling to be shooting beside women with years of recognition in their own country.
"I had to keep calm and focus," she said. "At the end I wasn't keeping track - I pulled a second barrel, then a full target, and I thought I'd blown it."
It was only when everyone started shaking her hand after the last shot that Bella realised she'd won.
"I told my friends at Cathedral College that I did better than I thought I would," she said.
She began shooting five years ago, at the age of 11, and credits her father with helping her improve while still enjoying the sport.
"He didn't expect me to get this on my first attempt - he just wanted me to not give up," she said.
Her father, Richard Woolcock simply said they were very proud of her and she'd done her club, the central Queensland zone, Queensland and Australia proud.
They acknowledged the assistance they'd received from Perrazi Australia, her coaches and trainers Rob Hunter and John Maxwell, and stock fitter Darryl Stevens.
Springsure Gun Club president Dallas O'Keeffe said he couldn't wait to see what the future held for Bella.
"It's a great achievement," he said. "We've all just been at the nationals at Wagga and the central zone had a great roll-up. Two juniors - Dusty Dallas and Jack Brandt - did really well, as well as Bella, so the kids are really pushing us along."
Fellow Springsure club members Bruce Powell and daughter Zara Powell have also shot for Australia, along with Alex Dallas.
Springsure club member Daniel Roberts recalled watching Bella compete at her first two-day event just a few years ago, showing up on the second day with a bruised cheek and swollen eye, barely able to see as she finished the event.
"It's that determination that just crowned her not only ladies world champion but also A grade world champion and ladies team world champion - so bloody proud of you," he said.
Queensland Clay Target Club president Davo Back said the win was a real credit to Bella.
"She'd won the ladies and junior double rise Australian championships at the nationals, so she was on the front foot going in," he said. "The number of young ones from out here doing well shows what a good healthy environment they're all a part of."
For the immediate future, Bella plans to have a rest before competing at the state titles at Roma in May, but her long sights are set on the 2032 Olympics at Brisbane, which will require adapting to a different style of shooting.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
