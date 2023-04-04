A local council project set to deliver over 1,700 new grandstand seats to local grounds in the Cloncurry Shire is progressing, in an exciting boost for events across the region.
The grandstands will be new, fixed and shaded in Cloncurry and Dajarra, while mobile grandstands that can travel to places such as Quamby and Burke and Wills will also be welcome additions to local events.
The news comes as part of Cloncurry's grand plan to boost local events in the region, and following a successful application to the Resources Community Infrastructure Fund (RCIF), the project is looking more likely to go ahead.
Council's application consisted of three project sites/packages:
Mayor Greg Campbell said this project recognises the growth in the community and supports the popularity of the region's great events.
"We are confident that additional seating at these venues will draw larger crowds for local events, such as sporting carnivals, the Cloncurry and District Show, rodeos and more," Mayor Campbell said.
Shaded seating makes a huge difference to the appeal of events, especially in North West Queensland.- Mayor Greg Campbell
The plan for the Cloncurry Recreation Grounds includes new grandstands for Eddie Lee Field and the main oval.
A minimum of 640 new seats will be made available at Eddie Lee Field, as part of new fixed grandstands that will future-proof the venue for larger sporting events.
The upgrades will also include team and officials shelters and a shade structure adjoining the Kiosk Area.
READ MORE:
The grandstand that is currently located at Eddie Lee Field will be relocated to the main oval, which combined with new grandstands for the oval will offer an additional 240 seats at the venue.
Council is also using the design of the old grandstand, which was removed for public safety, to inform the design of a replacement grandstand so the aesthetic of the old grandstand is retained.
The project will also deliver an additional 200-240 seats to Dajarra Sports Grounds.
Secretary of the Dajarra Sports Club Inc, Nicky Kennedy, said he's grateful for the council's ongoing support, with the club now having increased seating capacity and shade for spectators at their campdraft, rodeo and gymkhana events.
"This will be a huge improvement to our amenities and will free up valuable time for our committee by not having to travel hundreds of kilometres to borrow portable grandstands and marquees, and then spend hours setting up/pulling down and returning them."
To further support local events in the region, the project has also allowed for the purchase of portable grandstands.
These grandstands will have a total capacity of approximately 200 seats and will be suitable for events such as the Curry Merry Muster, Quamby Rodeo, and Burke and Wills Rodeo and Campdraft.
Materials for the grandstands have been ordered and work is underway at the Cloncurry Recreation Ground's main oval.
The project is expected to be complete by July, 2023.
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.