Innisfail, Malanda store sales attract strong crowds

Quality was on point at the monthly Innisfail Store Sale, with one of the biggest yardings in recent times.
Some 358 head went under the hammer at the selling complex Friday night, to return a gross $306,620.
The average for bulls was $560 per head, heifers $832.16 per head and steers $879.59 per head.
Sale toppers included a pen of five heifers on the account of Cebu Pastoral Co, Warrubullen, which sold for $1,125 per head and a pen of eight steers on the account of BR Furber, Townsville, selling for $1,150 per head.
Queensland Rural livestock specialist Luke Hickmott rated the yarding one of the best, with values back slightly on the March sale but still strong compared to the rest of the state.
Vendors and buyers backed up on Saturday morning to bid on some 255 head of cattle at the monthly Malanda Store Sale.
While the yarding was close to capacity for the Malanda selling complex at the town's showgrounds, the returns for vendors was mixed.
The yarding grossed $186,530, with the average for bulls $588 her head, heifers $691.38 per head and steers $778.68 per head.
Sale toppers included a pen of six heifers under the account of Bodiam Livestock, Millaa Millaa, which sold for $1,320 per head, while in the steer market, Charters Towers producers RJ Herring and KL Alexander presented a sale topper, a pen of eight steers which sold for $1,100 per head.
Mr Hickmott said the quality was strong at Malanda but returns for some vendors were disappointing based on the quality that was presented.
Atherton brothers Brady and Lucas Fraser picked up a pen of seven Droughtmaster heifers for $720 per head, as an addition to their fledgling beef cattle operation.
The pair, 18 and 16 respectively, fatten cattle on a family property at Tolga.
"I knew the background of the cattle," Brady Frazer said. "They are really tidy animals. We've grown up with Droughtmasters and they are proven performers where we come from."
