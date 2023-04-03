Family and friends are paying tribute to a much-loved north west couple and their unborn child after the light plane they were travelling in crashed west of Proserpine on Sunday evening.
Rhiley Kuhrt and his pregnant wife Maree were reported missing on Sunday evening, after their Piper PA-28 Cherokee aircraft departed cattle station Natal Downs, south of Charters Towers, and failed to arrive at Lakeside Airpark, Proserpine, by 6.30pm.
An extensive search, led by Australian Maritime Safety Authority's Joint Rescue Coordination Centre began on Sunday night, with two helicopters and a fixed-wing aircraft failing to find any trace of the missing aircraft.
Police and emergency services located the aircraft wreckage in the Clarke Ranges, shortly after 10.00am on Monday morning.
A Queensland Police Service spokesperson confirmed both a male and female had been located deceased at the scene.
"The families of the man and woman have requested privacy," a police spokesperson said.
Rhiley was head stockman and pilot at Nerrigundah station.
The young couple were expecting their first child this year.
The Kuhrt's loved ones have taken to social media to express their grief.
Rhiley's sister, Beccarah Markham-Gaudion, posted a photo of the couple, with the words, "Forever our guardian angels."
Another tribute posted to social media described both Rhiley and Maree as "a beautiful couple."
"You were going to be parents in a short amount of time," the tribute read.
Luke Mace's tribute to the young couple read, "you will never be forgotten. Fly high angles, you have earned your time to rest."
"Two absolutely beautiful people gone way too soon," a tribute from Lily Marks read.
Cameron Aroin posted on social media, with the tribute reading,"another two beautiful souls taken way to soon. Fly high guys you will both be missed by everyone. You were taken from this world way to soon."
Queensland Country Life contacted Camm Agriculture Group, owners of Natal Downs Station, but they were unavailable to comment at the time of publication.
At a press conference on Monday afternoon, police confirmed Mr Kurht's father is a member of the Queensland Police Service.
Police said "harsh weather conditions" may been a factor in the crash.
