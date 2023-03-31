Roads around north west Queensland have begun reopening as the region continues its disaster recovery following major flooding in March.
The Burke Developmental Road which connects Cloncurry to Normanton in the Gulf of Carpentaria has been opened to local traffic with authorities advising motorists to take caution.
The Gulf Developmental road from Normanton to Cairns is also open "with caution", according to the Department of Transport and Main Road.
Normanton's remote community had been isolated since January with flooded roads cutting the town off and forcing locals to rely on essential supplies being flown in.
Wills Developmental Road between Gregory and Burketown was opened for daylight travel from Friday March 31 between the hours of 6.30am and 6pm to ensure traffic control help escort vehicles through.
The road sustained "significant damage", according to the Department of Transport and Main Roads, with 24 hour access expected to be restored by April 6.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
