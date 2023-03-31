The state government has announced $12 Million flood assistance for primary producers and small businesses across flood-affected communities in northern and western Queensland.
Eligible communities include the Boulia, Burke, Carpentaria, Cloncurry, Doomadgee, Mornington and Mount Isa council areas.
The initiative will allow primary producers to apply for recovery grants up to $75,000, while small businesses and not-for-profits have access to grants up to $50,000.
Funding is also available to councils and primary producers for immediate livestock support, including emergency fodder and carcass disposal.
Federal Minister for emergency management and agriculture Murray Watt said the announced support reinforced the commitment of both state and federal governments to ensure the safety and welfare of rural and remote communities.
"I've visited the Gulf and it's heartbreaking to see the extent of this flooding and the impact it's having on these Queensland communities," he said.
"Local producers, businesses and not-for-profit organisations have had their operations grind to a halt as they grapple with infrastructure and equipment damage, road closures, supply issues, and the loss of herd, crop and stock.
"Early estimates of livestock losses are well into the tens of thousands, in a region that is home to around 10 per cent of Queensland's cattle herd, and an agricultural value over half a billion dollars.
"It's clear that recovery from these floods will be a long process, but communities can be assured the Albanese and Palaszczuk Governments will stand alongside them for the long haul.
"We will continue to work with local councils, industry groups and the state government to address the ongoing repair job and to make communities more resilient for the future."
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the new funding, in addition to current support measures, such as low interest operational loans, freight subsidies and personal hardship payments, would assist affected communities to get back on their feet.
"Relentless monsoonal rain has hammered the state's northern and western expanses for months and damage on the ground is significant," she said.
"In some parts of our state we've seen flood levels almost double previous records, for example Gregory River at Riversleigh, which has reached 18 metres high this season.
"That's why the Queensland and Australian Governments are together announcing another $12 million in assistance for primary producers, small businesses and not-for-profits in our hardest hit areas.
"We will continue to work closely with the Federal Government and all impacted local governments to make sure flood-affected Queenslanders are cared for."
