Flood affected producers and businesses in the north have access to new recovery funding

Clare Adcock
March 31 2023 - 5:00pm
Gulf community of Normanton being resupplied. Picture: Supplied KAP
The state government has announced $12 Million flood assistance for primary producers and small businesses across flood-affected communities in northern and western Queensland.

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

