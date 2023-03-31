North Queensland Register
Police communications offices earmarked for closure in Rockhampton, Gladstone and Mackay

Clare Adcock
March 31 2023 - 3:00pm
Member for Burdekin Dale Last has called out the Minister for Police in regards to the closures of communications offices in regional Queensland. Picture: File
Despite claims that police communications centres in Gladstone, Rockhampton and Mackay were earmarked for impending closure, the Minister for Police and Corrective Services Mark Ryan has said their will be no job losses and communities would not be disadvantaged by the repurposing of the offices.

