North Queensland Register
Home/News
Opinion

Tourists flock to north west as weather cools, but will they spend up big?

By Kelly Butterworth
April 9 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coming up for air in the bog snorkelling at Julia Creek's Dirt n Dust in 2019. Picture supplied.
Coming up for air in the bog snorkelling at Julia Creek's Dirt n Dust in 2019. Picture supplied.

Easter is among us and we all know means more caravans in the north west of the state.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.