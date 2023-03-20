PRICES for steers and heifers remained firm at last Friday's Sarina cattle sale as buyers were selective and paid a premium for higher-quality pens.
Overall, steers accounted for the largest portion of the total 502 head yarding, with 234 going up for bids and most offerings averaging about $1100 a head.
Topping the section, and the sale, was a run of Brahman feeder steers offered by Peter Ahern, Bloomsbury, which sold for $1480 a head, while a quality draft of Brangus steers from Booth Brothers Pty Ltd, St Lawrence, made $1430/hd.
Booth Brothers also sold pens of Brahman weaner steers for $1280, Brahman weaner heifers for $1120 and Brangus heifers for $1220.
Also highlighting the category was a draft of Brahman steers from John and Leanne Perschell, Koumala, which made $1160, Droughtmaster-Brangus cross steers that sold for $1220 on behalf of Bob Smith, Ball Bay and Droughtmaster steers offered by Lance Smith, Ball Bay, which sold for $1350.
Highlights of the lighter steer categories included light Charbray feeder steers from T Watson, Mt Ossa, which went for $1210, while four-month-old Charbray calves from the same vendor sold for $790 with younger calves in the draft making $570, and Droughtmaster weaner steers offered by GR and AE McFadzen, Sarina Range and G and F O'Sullivan, Sarina, made $1180 and $1220 respectivly.
Hayes and Co stock agent Peter Hayes said the quality of the steer section of last Friday's sale was top notch.
"There was some fantastic weaner steers there offered by local vendors," Mr Hayes said.
"They all sold quite well and while they certainly weren't dearer than in recent sales, they were certainly firm on what we've been seeing recently.
"For me, the highlight of the sale was the Brangus steers offered by Booth Brothers Pty Ltd. They were a cracking run of cattle."
Heifer prices were relatively cheaper compared to the steers with the average price of the 197 on offer hovering at about $840, while cows averaged about $900.
Braeside, Nebo, sold a run of 15-month-old Speckle Park heifers for $1180, as well as a run of Charbray weaner steers $1010, while G and F O'Sullivan's 12-month-old Droughtmaster females sold for $970 and A Eckford, Ilbilbie sold Brangus weaners steers up to $1100, as well as nine-month-old heifers up to $970 and five-month-old heifers up to $940.
"The prices of heifers was very quality dependent, but there was still some good buying there," Mr Hayes said.
"I think those prices are pretty competitive with other major selling centres across the state.
"In fact, I think prices in the current market at Sarina are as good as anywhere at the moment."
The 39 bulls offered ranged from $650 to $1020 to average about $750, while 13 cow with calf units ranged in price from $860 to $1420 a unit, to average about $1320 a unit.
