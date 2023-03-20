Highlights of the lighter steer categories included light Charbray feeder steers from T Watson, Mt Ossa, which went for $1210, while four-month-old Charbray calves from the same vendor sold for $790 with younger calves in the draft making $570, and Droughtmaster weaner steers offered by GR and AE McFadzen, Sarina Range and G and F O'Sullivan, Sarina, made $1180 and $1220 respectivly.