Sarina cattle sale topped at $1480 by Brahman steers

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
Updated March 20 2023 - 6:14pm, first published 1:00pm
Steers topped last Friday's sale at Sarina at $1480 a head. Picture: Sarina Combined Agents

PRICES for steers and heifers remained firm at last Friday's Sarina cattle sale as buyers were selective and paid a premium for higher-quality pens.

Senior Livestock Journalist

Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.

