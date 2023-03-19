North Queensland Register
Home/News

Sam O'Connor's determination on display after launching NQ contracting business

By Lea Coghlan
March 19 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
If there's a will, there's a way as former professional bull rider Sam O'Connor demonstrates on a fencing job. Sam suffered a life-changing spinal cord injury in 2017. Photo supplied.

When former professional bull rider Sam O'Connor suffered a life-changing, spinal cord injury bucking out five years ago, few would have envisaged he would be where he is today.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.