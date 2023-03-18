North Queensland Register
Queensland cane growers meet for policy council to tackle big issues

By Brad Marsellos
March 19 2023 - 7:00am
Canegowers policy council heard from Sugar Terminals Limited about insourcing the operations of its six bulk sugar terminals. Picture: Supplied Canegrowers

Cane growers are facing labour shortages, sustainability issues and operational changes into the future as the policy council for peak representative body for Australian sugarcane growers, Canegrowers met this week.

Brad Marsellos

Queensland Country Life Journalist

With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.

