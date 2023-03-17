North Queensland Register
Home/News

Furner inspects flood damage at Doomadgee and Burketown

March 18 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agriculture Minister Mark Furner and Burke Shire mayor Ernie Camp discussing the damage in the shire. Picture: supplied

Queensland Agriculture Minister Mark Furner travelled from Brisbane on Friday to meet with locals, community leaders and primary producers in Gulf communities reeling from extreme flooding more than a week ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.