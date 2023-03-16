Flood relief has become available from several non-government organisations for residents in north west Queensland where record flooding is occurring.
Graziers can apply for a $500 pre-paid Visa card from charity group Rural Aid for immediate financial relief.
The not-for-profit donation platform GIVIT has also partnered with the state government to manage donations of essential items for communities impacted by floods.
It comes after state and federal government support of up to $180 for individuals and $900 for families was made available to cover the cost of essential items.
Loans for primary producers and small businesses of up to $250,000 were also made available, as well as freight subsidies.
Rural Aid CEO John Walters said the charity was also offering free mental health counselling to farmers and families.
"It will be weeks before affected graziers know how many head of cattle they've lost to floodwaters and disease," Mr Warlters said.
"This will heighten the distress these communities are feeling.
"It's hard to consider your flood recovery when you're displaced and unsure of how many of your beloved stock have died.
"Our counsellors are specially trained to help rural people through the turmoil of natural disasters."
GIVIT Queensland manager Christina Spehr said her team was on the ground in Mount Isa talking to local organisations who were assisting affected residents.
"GIVIT is on the ground in Mount Isa," she said. "We work directly with local councils, outreach teams, charities and community groups to identify exactly what's needed to make sure people get what they need, when they need it."
A community recovery hub has since been established in Mount Isa at the Ibis Styles Hotel on the corner of Rodeo Drive and Camooweal Street to provide support to all residents affected by floods throughout north west Queensland.
Almost 100 people were evacuated from Burketown, near the gulf, to Mount Isa and Normanton late last week.
Residents in Camooweal and the entire community of Urandangi in the Boulia Shire were also evacuated to Mount Isa.
The hub will be open daily from 8am to 4pm to help people apply for disaster grants and provide referrals to other community organisations and government agencies for further support.
Major flooding is continuing south west of Mount Isa where the water is moving downstream along the Georgina River.
Floodwaters are slowly approaching Roxborough Downs where the river level is rising to significant flood levels, the Bureau of Meteorology reports.
According to the bureau, these floodwaters are expected to pass Glenormiston later this week and extend to Marion Downs over the weekend where major flooding is likely to occur from Sunday, March 19.
These combined peaks are likely to cause renewed rises and prolonged flooding at Bedourie above the bridge level of 4.40 metres through to late March.
No recent rainfall was recorded or is forecast over the Georgina River catchment for the next few days.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.