The who-is-who of Australia's cattle industry and international guests is set to gather in the Northern Territory from today for the biggest annual beef industry event in Northern Australia.
The Northern Territory Cattlemen's Association Conference is bringing more than 800 attendees from across the country to the Top End to celebrate the vital contribution the industry makes to the nation.
Minister for Agribusiness and Fisheries, Paul Kirby, said the conference would bring the Government and producers together to discuss key issues impacting the sector.
"We have a diverse and well-established agriculture, forestry and fisheries sectors in the Territory, with annual production exceeding $1.2 billion," he said.
"The rural sector is a critical part of growing the Territory's economy to $40 billion by 2030.
"The Territory Labor Government supports the beef cattle industry."
This year's theme 'The Long Haul' celebrates the pastoral industry's 150-year-long history and the proactive steps being taken to ensure longevity and positive progression for future generations.
The conference, now in its 38th year, aims to celebrate achievements and inspire the industry over a two-day jam-packed event on March 16 and 17.
Each year the program is tailored to reflect the most important, immediate and longer-term industry issues.
This year's speakers include Tom Seymour, the chief executive officer of Pricewaterhouse Coopers Australia, Rabobank's senior analyst Angus Gidley-Baird and the president of the NTCA, David Connolly.
Dr Stephen Wiedemann, managing director of Integrity Ag & Environment, an agricultural systems expert focusing on livestock production, agricultural supply chain sustainability, carbon, water, energy and nutrient management, and environmental regulation is also among the keynote speakers.
Luke Bowen, deputy chief executive officer of the Department of Industry, Tourism & Trade and new chief executive officer of Cattle Australia, will be sharing the stage with Professor Wiku Adisasmito from the National Task Force and the University of Indonesia to discuss if Australia is ready for a emergency animal disease threats.
Mr Bowen, the former chief executive officer of the NT Cattlemen's Association, has extensive experience in economic development across Australia, particularly pastoral development in Northern Australia.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.