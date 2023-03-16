North Queensland Register
The Great Wheelbarrow Race welcomes family honour late mum to competitor ranks

March 16 2023 - 1:00pm
Brent Mitchell, Nadine Cockrem, Kash Cockrem and Dean Mitchell (image on right) are fundraising to help bring the cancer care hub campaign to fruition in Cairns after the death of wife and mum Wendy Mitchell (left images).

Wendy Mitchell died 12 years to the day after she completed her first bout of cancer treatment.

